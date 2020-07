Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Immaculate move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath house within walking distance of the Square. Completely renovated with new paint, carpet, appliances, flooring, and bathroom. Includes a refrigerator and a washer and dryer! Storage building outside open to renter. PRIME location just minutes from the Square, UNT, and TWU off of Carroll Blvd.