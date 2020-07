Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities playground pool

Like new 3-2-2 in the Vintage. Convenient to UNT and North Denton shops, dining, etc. New paint and carpet and wood type flooring. Option room can be second living area or 4th bedroom. Separate bedrooms for privacy, wood burning corner fireplace, fenced yard with storage building. Great neighborhood for family. Pool and playground only two blocks away!