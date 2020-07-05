All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3917 Trenton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3917 Trenton Place
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

3917 Trenton Place

3917 Trenton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3917 Trenton Place, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This is great opportunity to be the first to live in this custom home built by Sumeer Homes. Open floor plan with split bedrooms with lots of windows and natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops with under mount sink, pull out kitchen faucet, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator tile backsplash, can lighting and walk in pantry. Master bedroom suite features tray ceiling, walk in closet and window seat. Enjoy the benefits of everything being new including the energy efficiency.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Trenton Place have any available units?
3917 Trenton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Trenton Place have?
Some of 3917 Trenton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Trenton Place currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Trenton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Trenton Place pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Trenton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3917 Trenton Place offer parking?
Yes, 3917 Trenton Place offers parking.
Does 3917 Trenton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Trenton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Trenton Place have a pool?
No, 3917 Trenton Place does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Trenton Place have accessible units?
No, 3917 Trenton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Trenton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Trenton Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas