Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NOTE.. NO PETS.. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. MOVE IN READY FRESHLY UPDATED CHARMING COTTAGE NESTLED IN HEART OF NORTH DENTON ON LARGE CORNER LOT. FRESH PAINT, GLEAMING FLOORS, SEPARATE LIVING AND DINING AND MORE..WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, CHURCHES ETC. LARGE STORAGE SHED IN LARGE FENCED BACKYARD. BE MESMERIZED BY THE CHARM AND DECLARE IT HOME BEFORE ITS GONE. MOVE FAST! WON'T LAST!