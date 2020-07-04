All apartments in Denton
3508 Hornbeam Street

Location

3508 Hornbeam Street, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Argyle ISD! Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 full baths and 1 half bath with abundant storage. Over sized game room or second family room upstairs. Built in desk for a great place for homework. One bedroom upstairs has a private bath, could be a second master suite. The first floor master suite has a soaking tub, separate shower and over sized walk in closet. Kitchen is large with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets and a nice size pantry, overlooks the family room. Hand scraped floors, wide doorways, extra storage in the garage, fenced yard backs up to green space. Plenty of space in this gorgeous home! Available August 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Hornbeam Street have any available units?
3508 Hornbeam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 Hornbeam Street have?
Some of 3508 Hornbeam Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Hornbeam Street currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Hornbeam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Hornbeam Street pet-friendly?
No, 3508 Hornbeam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3508 Hornbeam Street offer parking?
Yes, 3508 Hornbeam Street offers parking.
Does 3508 Hornbeam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 Hornbeam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Hornbeam Street have a pool?
No, 3508 Hornbeam Street does not have a pool.
Does 3508 Hornbeam Street have accessible units?
No, 3508 Hornbeam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Hornbeam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3508 Hornbeam Street has units with dishwashers.

