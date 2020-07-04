3508 Hornbeam Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Argyle ISD! Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 full baths and 1 half bath with abundant storage. Over sized game room or second family room upstairs. Built in desk for a great place for homework. One bedroom upstairs has a private bath, could be a second master suite. The first floor master suite has a soaking tub, separate shower and over sized walk in closet. Kitchen is large with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets and a nice size pantry, overlooks the family room. Hand scraped floors, wide doorways, extra storage in the garage, fenced yard backs up to green space. Plenty of space in this gorgeous home! Available August 1st