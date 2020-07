Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3499 Country Club Road is a quaint three bedroom, 1 baths with tons of yard space and a garage. The home also includes washer/dryer connections, fridge, and a stove. The residents are responsible for paying electric and gas. Call the office today for more information or stop by for a tour. NOT Pet Friendly