All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3494 Teasley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3494 Teasley Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3494 Teasley Lane

3494 Teasley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3494 Teasley Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A very private and quiet place with lots of trees, a front terrace and water fountain. Centrally located. The residence sets back about 300 feet from the road on an acre and a half. The available 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, 1200 sq.ft. home is convenient to shopping, entertainment and schools. Landlord will consider leasing the adjoining 600 sq.ft. of space. There is abundant open parking. LANDLORD will pay up-to one-third of electric, water, trash, & sewer and for all yard care. TENANT to pay two-thirds of electric, water, trash & sewer, and for all renter,s insurance & any other utilities or services Tenant deems necessary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3494 Teasley Lane have any available units?
3494 Teasley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3494 Teasley Lane have?
Some of 3494 Teasley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3494 Teasley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3494 Teasley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3494 Teasley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3494 Teasley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3494 Teasley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3494 Teasley Lane offers parking.
Does 3494 Teasley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3494 Teasley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3494 Teasley Lane have a pool?
No, 3494 Teasley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3494 Teasley Lane have accessible units?
No, 3494 Teasley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3494 Teasley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3494 Teasley Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas