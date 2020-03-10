3494 Teasley Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A very private and quiet place with lots of trees, a front terrace and water fountain. Centrally located. The residence sets back about 300 feet from the road on an acre and a half. The available 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, 1200 sq.ft. home is convenient to shopping, entertainment and schools. Landlord will consider leasing the adjoining 600 sq.ft. of space. There is abundant open parking. LANDLORD will pay up-to one-third of electric, water, trash, & sewer and for all yard care. TENANT to pay two-thirds of electric, water, trash & sewer, and for all renter,s insurance & any other utilities or services Tenant deems necessary.