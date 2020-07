Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for showings now. Beautiful Argyle ISD home features 4 bedrooms and a fenced back yard for the dog. Very large open area living space presented in a unique DR Horton floor plan. Covered patio, cozy fron porch, sprinkler system and much more. House is being updated with new carpet and paint. Will be available to show July 10. Hurry, this 4 bedroom property will lease quickly.