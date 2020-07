Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Five bedroom house and a 3.5 bath house with a family room, a study and abundant living space. Spacious house in a desirable Wheeler Ridge community. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining. Entire house remodeled in May 2018 with entire house freshly painted , new wood flooring in living areas and new carpet in all the bedrooms. Spacious Master bedroom downstairs with beautiful bath and walking closet. Ideal for college students or young professionals with room mates.