3317 Cricket Drive

3317 Cricket Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Cricket Dr, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
New construction perfect place to stay in this beautiful town home. Grey Painted Maple Kitchen Cabinets. Granite Kitchen Counter tops with Large Island. Crown Molding in Kitchen and Family Room. Ceramic Tile Flooring in Entry, Kitchen, Pantry, Utility and All Baths. Iron Balusters and Stained Handrail. Large Master Suite. Front Master Bath Includes dual sinks and large shower. Guest Bath Includes Tub and dual Vanity. Yard Maintenance Included. Closer to Major freeway and Rayzor Ranch Marketplace, shopping centers and restaurants.
Includes new washer, dryer and refrigerator.
Close to UNT discovery park and UNT main campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Cricket Drive have any available units?
3317 Cricket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 Cricket Drive have?
Some of 3317 Cricket Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Cricket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Cricket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Cricket Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Cricket Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3317 Cricket Drive offer parking?
No, 3317 Cricket Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3317 Cricket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 Cricket Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Cricket Drive have a pool?
No, 3317 Cricket Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Cricket Drive have accessible units?
No, 3317 Cricket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Cricket Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Cricket Drive has units with dishwashers.

