3317 Cricket Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

New construction perfect place to stay in this beautiful town home. Grey Painted Maple Kitchen Cabinets. Granite Kitchen Counter tops with Large Island. Crown Molding in Kitchen and Family Room. Ceramic Tile Flooring in Entry, Kitchen, Pantry, Utility and All Baths. Iron Balusters and Stained Handrail. Large Master Suite. Front Master Bath Includes dual sinks and large shower. Guest Bath Includes Tub and dual Vanity. Yard Maintenance Included. Closer to Major freeway and Rayzor Ranch Marketplace, shopping centers and restaurants.

Includes new washer, dryer and refrigerator.

Close to UNT discovery park and UNT main campus.