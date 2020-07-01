All apartments in Denton
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:33 PM

3309 Lance Lane

3309 Lance Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Lance Lane, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Quiet culdesac - Great Lease Home with black appliances installed, tile entry, large living area with brick wood burning fireplace, ceiling fan, all open to kitchen and breakfast area, kitchen with island, Rich 42 inch upper cabinets, tile backsplash, pantry, all open to living, dishwasher replaced in last year. Master bedroom large with big walk i closet, bath with shower, tile floor, split bdrm arrangement with 2 bdrms w-ceiling fans and full bath down hallway, 4th bdrm or study off entry with walk-in closet. Available 8-17-19 OR HOME is also available for sale at $219

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Lance Lane have any available units?
3309 Lance Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 Lance Lane have?
Some of 3309 Lance Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Lance Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Lance Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Lance Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3309 Lance Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3309 Lance Lane offer parking?
No, 3309 Lance Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3309 Lance Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Lance Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Lance Lane have a pool?
No, 3309 Lance Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Lance Lane have accessible units?
No, 3309 Lance Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Lance Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3309 Lance Lane has units with dishwashers.

