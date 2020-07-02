All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 326 Peach St - G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
326 Peach St - G
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:19 PM

326 Peach St - G

326 Peach St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

326 Peach St, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available July 15th!
No Pets. No Smoking.
We pay Water.

As a courtesy to our current residents, we do not show occupied units. This unit will be ready to show and move into on July 15th.

N. Andrew Killian
Real Estate Broker
www.killianpropertymanagement.com
killianpropertymanagement@gmail.com
(940) 566 5717
326 Peach is multi-unit community located near the retail centers on University (HWY 380). It features two-floor studio's as well as two-bedroom apartments. Many units have been recently updated, some feature tile flooring and updated fixtures. Parking is available for residents.

Denton is a quickly growing town, individual school zones are subject to change. Please call Denton ISD's Transportation Department at 940-369-0300 for districting.

We request that before beginning an online application, you contact us and schedule an appointment for a walk-through of the property. No Pets. No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Peach St - G have any available units?
326 Peach St - G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 Peach St - G have?
Some of 326 Peach St - G's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Peach St - G currently offering any rent specials?
326 Peach St - G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Peach St - G pet-friendly?
No, 326 Peach St - G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 326 Peach St - G offer parking?
Yes, 326 Peach St - G offers parking.
Does 326 Peach St - G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Peach St - G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Peach St - G have a pool?
No, 326 Peach St - G does not have a pool.
Does 326 Peach St - G have accessible units?
No, 326 Peach St - G does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Peach St - G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Peach St - G has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas