Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a bonus room. Features a nice size den and dining combo area with wood floors plus an additional living area off the kitchen, ceiling fans in all rooms, fridge, gas stove and built in microwave in the kitchen and a large tree shaded yard. $75 administration fee due upon approval and signing of lease.