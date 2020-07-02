Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 313 Egan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
313 Egan Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 10:55 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
313 Egan Street
313 Egan Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
313 Egan Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Charming little 2 bed 1 bath... Nice back yard, great location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 313 Egan Street have any available units?
313 Egan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 313 Egan Street currently offering any rent specials?
313 Egan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Egan Street pet-friendly?
No, 313 Egan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 313 Egan Street offer parking?
Yes, 313 Egan Street offers parking.
Does 313 Egan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Egan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Egan Street have a pool?
No, 313 Egan Street does not have a pool.
Does 313 Egan Street have accessible units?
No, 313 Egan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Egan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Egan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Egan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Egan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas