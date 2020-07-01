3/2/2 duplex located in North Denton - Nice neighborhood in North Denton. This unit is freshly refurbished. I do not have new pictures up yet be it has been completely repainted on the interior and has vinyl plank flooring throughout.
(RLNE3254344)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3109 Cedar Hill have any available units?
3109 Cedar Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 3109 Cedar Hill currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Cedar Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.