Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice 2 story home. 4 bedrooms - 2 baths and laundry room upstairs. Spacious living - dining area down, kitchen with all appliances and nice sized den with fireplace open to kitchen. 2 car garage. Large fenced back yard. Cul-de-sac. Tenants just moved out. Remodeling in progress. Remodeling completed by end of May. No showings during remodeling. Will be freshly painted, floor covering, mini-blinds, etc. when all is completed. Photos are from prior marketing.