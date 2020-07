Amenities

Great 4 Bdrm 2 Bath Home in Denton, Tx. This home boasts new Stainless Steel Appliances, New Sink & Faucet, New Countertops, New Lights, New Flooring, & Freshly Painted. Hard to find 4 bdrm at affordable price! Large backyard for relaxing and enjoyment! 2 Old small sheds in the back. 1 Car garage w insulated garage door. Yard needs a little TLC.