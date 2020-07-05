All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3009 Solana Circle

3009 Solana Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3009 Solana Cir, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
new construction
Drive through the entry gates shaded by mature oak trees and enter a world you did not think possible. A gated community which offers security, serenity and convenience. Enjoy the unique architecture inspired by the Tuscany region of Italy. Luxurious Tuscany Inspired 2 story town home. This amazing gated community is being built for you! This split bedroom floor plan (La Jolla) features 3 bed, 2.5 baths, Study, Loft & Gameroom. Master suite is downstairs. Spacious study, loft & Gamerooms are upstairs. Upgrades include 10 ft ceilings, hand scraped hardwood & tile floors, granite counter tops in kitchen & all baths, 42 inch hard wood cabinets, & SS Appliances. Adjacent to North Lakes Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Solana Circle have any available units?
3009 Solana Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 Solana Circle have?
Some of 3009 Solana Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Solana Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Solana Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Solana Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Solana Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3009 Solana Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Solana Circle offers parking.
Does 3009 Solana Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Solana Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Solana Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3009 Solana Circle has a pool.
Does 3009 Solana Circle have accessible units?
No, 3009 Solana Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Solana Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 Solana Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

