3009 Solana Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction parking recently renovated pool

Drive through the entry gates shaded by mature oak trees and enter a world you did not think possible. A gated community which offers security, serenity and convenience. Enjoy the unique architecture inspired by the Tuscany region of Italy. Luxurious Tuscany Inspired 2 story town home. This amazing gated community is being built for you! This split bedroom floor plan (La Jolla) features 3 bed, 2.5 baths, Study, Loft & Gameroom. Master suite is downstairs. Spacious study, loft & Gamerooms are upstairs. Upgrades include 10 ft ceilings, hand scraped hardwood & tile floors, granite counter tops in kitchen & all baths, 42 inch hard wood cabinets, & SS Appliances. Adjacent to North Lakes Park.