3 Highview Court
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:02 AM

3 Highview Court

3 Highview Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 Highview Court, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Highview Court Available 08/09/19 Forestridge Family Home - Located in an established, prestigious South Denton neighborhood near a park, shopping shopping center, and just a short distance to I-35 for commuters. The over-sized family room with a cozy gas log brick fireplace is a great gathering spot for friends & family. The formal dining and breakfast nook off the kitchen offers multiple dining options. Huge trees shade the fenced backyard with lush San Augustine grass.

***MOVE IN 8/9/2019 ***

Call and schedule your tour today 940-565-9902 ext 1 TRACY

www.adamirealty.com

(RLNE2146292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

