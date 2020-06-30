All apartments in Denton
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:40 PM

3 bedroom, 2 bath home available

9100 Teasley Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9100 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Rent this Beautiful Remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath, 1792 square foot manufactured home in the delightful Hickory Creek community located in Denton, TX. Come enjoy this beautiful community with mature trees to cool off under the hot Texas sun. For those residents with children, we are conveniently located next to Guyer High School with a bus pick-up and drop-off by the community office. Save time and energy with shopping centers and grocery stores just minutes away. Take a dip in our pool or rent out the clubhouse for your next family gathering. rent terms $1550 deposit, $1550 monthly payments... Easy application!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available have any available units?
3 bedroom, 2 bath home available doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available have?
Some of 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available currently offering any rent specials?
3 bedroom, 2 bath home available is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available pet-friendly?
No, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available offer parking?
No, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available does not offer parking.
Does 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available have a pool?
Yes, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available has a pool.
Does 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available have accessible units?
No, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available does not have accessible units.
Does 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available has units with dishwashers.

