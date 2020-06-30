3 bedroom, 2 bath home available

Amenities

Rent this Beautiful Remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath, 1792 square foot manufactured home in the delightful Hickory Creek community located in Denton, TX. Come enjoy this beautiful community with mature trees to cool off under the hot Texas sun. For those residents with children, we are conveniently located next to Guyer High School with a bus pick-up and drop-off by the community office. Save time and energy with shopping centers and grocery stores just minutes away. Take a dip in our pool or rent out the clubhouse for your next family gathering. rent terms $1550 deposit, $1550 monthly payments... Easy application!!!!!