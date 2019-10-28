2904 Siena Drive

Amenities

This is an elegant Old-World style home that offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 stories, a game room with a stone exterior and tile roof. Home is in the highly desirable Tuscan Hills gated community and it backs up to a greenbelt. This home features high ceilings, beautiful built-ins, hand scrapped hardwood floors, a stone gas fire place in the living area, open floor plan, beautiful library with a fire place, a chef’s kitchen, double convection ovens and lots of storage. Great home for family gatherings and entertaining. Home has designer touches throughout the home. Enjoy your morning coffee or your evening glass of wine under the pergola with a great view and amazing neighbors