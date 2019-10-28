All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2904 Siena Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2904 Siena Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:48 AM

2904 Siena Drive

2904 Siena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2904 Siena Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This is an elegant Old-World style home that offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 stories, a game room with a stone exterior and tile roof. Home is in the highly desirable Tuscan Hills gated community and it backs up to a greenbelt. This home features high ceilings, beautiful built-ins, hand scrapped hardwood floors, a stone gas fire place in the living area, open floor plan, beautiful library with a fire place, a chef’s kitchen, double convection ovens and lots of storage. Great home for family gatherings and entertaining. Home has designer touches throughout the home. Enjoy your morning coffee or your evening glass of wine under the pergola with a great view and amazing neighbors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Siena Drive have any available units?
2904 Siena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 Siena Drive have?
Some of 2904 Siena Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Siena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Siena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Siena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2904 Siena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2904 Siena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Siena Drive offers parking.
Does 2904 Siena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Siena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Siena Drive have a pool?
No, 2904 Siena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Siena Drive have accessible units?
No, 2904 Siena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Siena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2904 Siena Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Woodhill
1408 Teasley
Denton, TX 76205
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas