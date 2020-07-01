All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
2815 N Bell Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:19 AM

2815 N Bell Avenue

2815 North Bell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2815 North Bell Avenue, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Great location! Convenient to 380 and TWU! Living room features a soaring ceiling & fireplace. Nice open floor plan with the kitchen and dining area overlooking the living room. View the additional courtyard-atrium from living and dining area. Large additional family room currently being used as a bedroom. Enjoy the private patio and shaded backyard. You will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 N Bell Avenue have any available units?
2815 N Bell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 N Bell Avenue have?
Some of 2815 N Bell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 N Bell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2815 N Bell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 N Bell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2815 N Bell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2815 N Bell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2815 N Bell Avenue offers parking.
Does 2815 N Bell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 N Bell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 N Bell Avenue have a pool?
No, 2815 N Bell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2815 N Bell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2815 N Bell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 N Bell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 N Bell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

