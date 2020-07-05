All apartments in Denton
2717 Hereford Road
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:39 PM

2717 Hereford Road

2717 Hereford Road · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Hereford Road, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath In highly desirable Sundown Ranch! Eat-in kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, stone back-splash, and breakfast bar. Breakfast room opens up to large, welcoming living room with decorative fireplace. Large master suite featuring wall of windows to let in lots of natural lighting, dual sinks, dual vanities, separate shower, WIC, and large garden tub. Spacious guest bedrooms. Relax in the over-sized backyard with lots of trees and nice bushes to provide nice scenery and lots of shade! Community includes lake, pond, playground, play court, and pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Hereford Road have any available units?
2717 Hereford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Hereford Road have?
Some of 2717 Hereford Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Hereford Road currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Hereford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Hereford Road pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Hereford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2717 Hereford Road offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Hereford Road offers parking.
Does 2717 Hereford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Hereford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Hereford Road have a pool?
Yes, 2717 Hereford Road has a pool.
Does 2717 Hereford Road have accessible units?
No, 2717 Hereford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Hereford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Hereford Road has units with dishwashers.

