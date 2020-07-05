2717 Hereford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool

Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath In highly desirable Sundown Ranch! Eat-in kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, stone back-splash, and breakfast bar. Breakfast room opens up to large, welcoming living room with decorative fireplace. Large master suite featuring wall of windows to let in lots of natural lighting, dual sinks, dual vanities, separate shower, WIC, and large garden tub. Spacious guest bedrooms. Relax in the over-sized backyard with lots of trees and nice bushes to provide nice scenery and lots of shade! Community includes lake, pond, playground, play court, and pool!