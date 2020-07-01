Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2616 N Elm St Available 08/01/19 2 Bed 1 Bath Home in Denton - **Showings will not begin until 8.7.19. Charming and cozy two bedroom 1 bath home with over sized front and back yard. Detached garage and shop in the back. Great price! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



