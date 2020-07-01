All apartments in Denton
2616 N Elm St
2616 N Elm St

2616 North Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

2616 North Elm Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2616 N Elm St Available 08/01/19 2 Bed 1 Bath Home in Denton - **Showings will not begin until 8.7.19. Charming and cozy two bedroom 1 bath home with over sized front and back yard. Detached garage and shop in the back. Great price! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE4214043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 N Elm St have any available units?
2616 N Elm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2616 N Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
2616 N Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 N Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 N Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 2616 N Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 2616 N Elm St offers parking.
Does 2616 N Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 N Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 N Elm St have a pool?
No, 2616 N Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 2616 N Elm St have accessible units?
No, 2616 N Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 N Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 N Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 N Elm St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 N Elm St does not have units with air conditioning.

