Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Open floor plan! . Three bedrooms with two baths, open to family room with corner fireplace & dining area. Second living room off entryway could make a great formal dining room or study. Wood flooring in formal living, main hallway, and kitchen. Carpet and Paint less than a year old. New Granite Countertops in kitchen Master bedroom offers; garden tub, separate shower, and double vanities. Master bedroom separate from two other bedrooms. Large fenced back yard.