All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2525 Lillian Miller Parkway
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2525 Lillian Miller Parkway

2525 Lillian Miller Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2525 Lillian Miller Parkway, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
Brookdale Denton South is an ASSISTED LIVING Community for 55+ adults. This community provides the care and services you need, plus the amenities of a resort. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, with easy access to shopping, physician offices, banking, and restaurants. It supports residents with daily living and amenities such as library, beauty & barber shop, outdoor courtyard, gardening area, outdoor walking paths, sun room, recreation & activity room, dinning and private dinning room, and a family room. The specialized care plans provide an ideal blend of convenience and support with respect for individual preferences. See brochure for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway have any available units?
2525 Lillian Miller Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Lillian Miller Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway offer parking?
No, 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway have a pool?
No, 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 Lillian Miller Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas