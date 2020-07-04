2525 Lillian Miller Parkway

Amenities

Brookdale Denton South is an ASSISTED LIVING Community for 55+ adults. This community provides the care and services you need, plus the amenities of a resort. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, with easy access to shopping, physician offices, banking, and restaurants. It supports residents with daily living and amenities such as library, beauty & barber shop, outdoor courtyard, gardening area, outdoor walking paths, sun room, recreation & activity room, dinning and private dinning room, and a family room. The specialized care plans provide an ideal blend of convenience and support with respect for individual preferences. See brochure for more information.