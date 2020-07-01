All apartments in Denton
2427 Foxcroft Circle

2427 Foxcroft Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2427 Foxcroft Circle, Denton, TX 76209
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this immaculate one story home in sought after Northwood Estates! This home has been tastefully renovated throughout and includes all new flooring, fresh paint, updated kitchen, bathrooms & more! The open concept floorplan is perfect for the modern family. The gourmet kitchen offers freshly painted cabinets, granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop. The 4 spacious bedrooms are oversized and both bathrooms have been completely remodeled featuring granite countertops and newly tiled shower and tub surrounds. Outside you will find a HUGE backyard with a covered patio. Do not miss this one, come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 Foxcroft Circle have any available units?
2427 Foxcroft Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 Foxcroft Circle have?
Some of 2427 Foxcroft Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 Foxcroft Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2427 Foxcroft Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 Foxcroft Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2427 Foxcroft Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2427 Foxcroft Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2427 Foxcroft Circle offers parking.
Does 2427 Foxcroft Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 Foxcroft Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 Foxcroft Circle have a pool?
No, 2427 Foxcroft Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2427 Foxcroft Circle have accessible units?
No, 2427 Foxcroft Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 Foxcroft Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 Foxcroft Circle has units with dishwashers.

