2427 Foxcroft Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this immaculate one story home in sought after Northwood Estates! This home has been tastefully renovated throughout and includes all new flooring, fresh paint, updated kitchen, bathrooms & more! The open concept floorplan is perfect for the modern family. The gourmet kitchen offers freshly painted cabinets, granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop. The 4 spacious bedrooms are oversized and both bathrooms have been completely remodeled featuring granite countertops and newly tiled shower and tub surrounds. Outside you will find a HUGE backyard with a covered patio. Do not miss this one, come see today!