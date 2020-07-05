All apartments in Denton
2409 Eton Place

2409 Eton Place · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Eton Place, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Home in quiet neighborhood. Great extended patio with gazebo. Two master bedrooms. Open design kitchen with island and granite. Storage Shed in the backyard. Close to major highways and University. Great for Students that are looking only for a room or bed.

Ask for details to 469 569 0474. This lease is only for Students and rent is base on Bed, all rooms are for rent for students. The rent fee on this listing is only for bed, rooms have 2 beds each and some are between 400 dollars to 600 dollars monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Eton Place have any available units?
2409 Eton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Eton Place have?
Some of 2409 Eton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Eton Place currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Eton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Eton Place pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Eton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2409 Eton Place offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Eton Place offers parking.
Does 2409 Eton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Eton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Eton Place have a pool?
Yes, 2409 Eton Place has a pool.
Does 2409 Eton Place have accessible units?
No, 2409 Eton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Eton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Eton Place has units with dishwashers.

