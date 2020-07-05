2409 Eton Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool microwave

Home in quiet neighborhood. Great extended patio with gazebo. Two master bedrooms. Open design kitchen with island and granite. Storage Shed in the backyard. Close to major highways and University. Great for Students that are looking only for a room or bed.



Ask for details to 469 569 0474. This lease is only for Students and rent is base on Bed, all rooms are for rent for students. The rent fee on this listing is only for bed, rooms have 2 beds each and some are between 400 dollars to 600 dollars monthly.