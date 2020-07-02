All apartments in Denton
Last updated February 26 2020

2321 Yorkshire Street

2321 Yorkshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

2321 Yorkshire Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home completely renovated and move in ready in a great Denton location close to UNT and TWU. All new HVAC, windows, insulation, flooring, drywall, paint, cabinets, appliances, granite counter tops, shower-tub, ceiling fans, fixtures, and garage door. This would be a great place to feel close to the amenities Denton offers, but far enough out to avoid the traffic. This would make a great first house for a young family, or for an investor looking for a rental that's ready to cash flow. Owner financing also available if needed.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 2321 Yorkshire Street have any available units?
2321 Yorkshire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Yorkshire Street have?
Some of 2321 Yorkshire Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Yorkshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Yorkshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Yorkshire Street pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Yorkshire Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2321 Yorkshire Street offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Yorkshire Street offers parking.
Does 2321 Yorkshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Yorkshire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Yorkshire Street have a pool?
No, 2321 Yorkshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Yorkshire Street have accessible units?
No, 2321 Yorkshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Yorkshire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Yorkshire Street has units with dishwashers.

