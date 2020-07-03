2308 Belmont Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WELCOME HOME! SEARCH IS OVER FOR 1 STORY CUSTOM HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LEXINGTON PARK WITH GUYER HIGH SCHOOL. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LARGE MASTER SUITE AND SPLIT BEDROOMS. OPEN KITCHEN GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. SHORT TERM LEASE MAY BE AVAILABLE. 1 PET PERMITTED UNDER 35 LBS. MOVE FAST! THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!