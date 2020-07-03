All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2308 Belmont Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2308 Belmont Park Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

2308 Belmont Park Drive

2308 Belmont Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2308 Belmont Park Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME! SEARCH IS OVER FOR 1 STORY CUSTOM HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LEXINGTON PARK WITH GUYER HIGH SCHOOL. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LARGE MASTER SUITE AND SPLIT BEDROOMS. OPEN KITCHEN GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. SHORT TERM LEASE MAY BE AVAILABLE. 1 PET PERMITTED UNDER 35 LBS. MOVE FAST! THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Belmont Park Drive have any available units?
2308 Belmont Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Belmont Park Drive have?
Some of 2308 Belmont Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Belmont Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Belmont Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Belmont Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Belmont Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Belmont Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Belmont Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2308 Belmont Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Belmont Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Belmont Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2308 Belmont Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Belmont Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2308 Belmont Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Belmont Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Belmont Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas