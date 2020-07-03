WELCOME HOME! SEARCH IS OVER FOR 1 STORY CUSTOM HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LEXINGTON PARK WITH GUYER HIGH SCHOOL. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LARGE MASTER SUITE AND SPLIT BEDROOMS. OPEN KITCHEN GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. SHORT TERM LEASE MAY BE AVAILABLE. 1 PET PERMITTED UNDER 35 LBS. MOVE FAST! THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2308 Belmont Park Drive have any available units?
2308 Belmont Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Belmont Park Drive have?
Some of 2308 Belmont Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Belmont Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Belmont Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Belmont Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Belmont Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Belmont Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Belmont Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2308 Belmont Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Belmont Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Belmont Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2308 Belmont Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Belmont Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2308 Belmont Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Belmont Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Belmont Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
