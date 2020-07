Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute-as-a-button home in Denton! Nice-size rooms makes it feel larger than 1217sf! The house was renovated in 2018 and is ready to move in now. Open concept from the kitchen into the living area, and then to the fenced backyard. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, along with a new air conditioner and nest thermostat. Very close to everything Denton!

Pets are a case-by-case basis, and pet deposit is per pet. TAR lease application is required for each person over 18.