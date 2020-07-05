All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:16 AM

2224 Windsor Farms Dr

2224 Windsor Farms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2224 Windsor Farms Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

granite counters
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
bathtub
carpet
2224 Windsor Farms Dr Available 08/19/19 Cape Cod Style 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home! - Cape Cod Style 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home! This beautiful home has 9 ft ceilings, recessed lighting and over 2700 sq ft to create the ultimate living and entertaining spaces. Living area has wood-burning fireplace focal point, large windows for natural lighting and open to kitchen. Kitchen is equipped w granite counters, under-mount kitchen sink, and Refrigerator Included! All bedrooms up. Upstairs loft can double as gameroom. Guest bedrooms have carpet, ceiling fans and WIC. Master bedroom includes large master closet, dual vanities, garden tub, stand alone shower and private commode. Fenced backyard. Denton ISD.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Windsor Farms Dr have any available units?
2224 Windsor Farms Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 Windsor Farms Dr have?
Some of 2224 Windsor Farms Dr's amenities include granite counters, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Windsor Farms Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Windsor Farms Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Windsor Farms Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2224 Windsor Farms Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2224 Windsor Farms Dr offer parking?
No, 2224 Windsor Farms Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2224 Windsor Farms Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 Windsor Farms Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Windsor Farms Dr have a pool?
No, 2224 Windsor Farms Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Windsor Farms Dr have accessible units?
No, 2224 Windsor Farms Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Windsor Farms Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 Windsor Farms Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

