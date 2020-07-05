Amenities

2224 Windsor Farms Dr Available 08/19/19 Cape Cod Style 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home! - Cape Cod Style 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home! This beautiful home has 9 ft ceilings, recessed lighting and over 2700 sq ft to create the ultimate living and entertaining spaces. Living area has wood-burning fireplace focal point, large windows for natural lighting and open to kitchen. Kitchen is equipped w granite counters, under-mount kitchen sink, and Refrigerator Included! All bedrooms up. Upstairs loft can double as gameroom. Guest bedrooms have carpet, ceiling fans and WIC. Master bedroom includes large master closet, dual vanities, garden tub, stand alone shower and private commode. Fenced backyard. Denton ISD.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4159672)