2221 Stella Street

WALK TO UNT! This 2 bedroom unit is perfect for students looking for a walkable place near campus! Downstairs unit features carpet, ALL kitchen appliances including refrigerator, 2 equal size bedrooms with connecting bathroom and a half bathroom for guests! The living room is open and oversized allowing for plenty of space. The unit includes two parking spaces with 24 hour towing to remove any unauthorized vehicles from your spot! Perfect for students, UNT staff or anyone looking for a clean place near campus! *Pictures are of unit 1 - This unit is still occupied*