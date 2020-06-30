All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:32 PM

2221 Stella Street

2221 Stella Street · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Stella Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
WALK TO UNT! This 2 bedroom unit is perfect for students looking for a walkable place near campus! Downstairs unit features carpet, ALL kitchen appliances including refrigerator, 2 equal size bedrooms with connecting bathroom and a half bathroom for guests! The living room is open and oversized allowing for plenty of space. The unit includes two parking spaces with 24 hour towing to remove any unauthorized vehicles from your spot! Perfect for students, UNT staff or anyone looking for a clean place near campus! *Pictures are of unit 1 - This unit is still occupied*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Stella Street have any available units?
2221 Stella Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Stella Street have?
Some of 2221 Stella Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Stella Street currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Stella Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Stella Street pet-friendly?
No, 2221 Stella Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2221 Stella Street offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Stella Street offers parking.
Does 2221 Stella Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Stella Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Stella Street have a pool?
No, 2221 Stella Street does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Stella Street have accessible units?
No, 2221 Stella Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Stella Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 Stella Street has units with dishwashers.

