2200 Corsair Lane
Last updated April 12 2020 at 1:21 AM

2200 Corsair Lane

2200 Corsair Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Corsair Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous move-in-ready one-story home on a corner lot! Open concept makes easy for entertaining family and friends. Beautiful kitchen with butler pantry, stainless still appliances, plenty of cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, and pantry. Light and bright master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with double vanities, garden tub and separated shower. Split bedrooms for privacy, large office. Extended cover patio for a relaxing chill out evenings. Backyard perfect for pets and kids. Walking distance to community pool and playground. Close to elementary school, grocery store and UNT. Come to check this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Corsair Lane have any available units?
2200 Corsair Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Corsair Lane have?
Some of 2200 Corsair Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Corsair Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Corsair Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Corsair Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Corsair Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Corsair Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Corsair Lane offers parking.
Does 2200 Corsair Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Corsair Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Corsair Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2200 Corsair Lane has a pool.
Does 2200 Corsair Lane have accessible units?
No, 2200 Corsair Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Corsair Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Corsair Lane has units with dishwashers.

