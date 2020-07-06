2200 Corsair Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous move-in-ready one-story home on a corner lot! Open concept makes easy for entertaining family and friends. Beautiful kitchen with butler pantry, stainless still appliances, plenty of cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, and pantry. Light and bright master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with double vanities, garden tub and separated shower. Split bedrooms for privacy, large office. Extended cover patio for a relaxing chill out evenings. Backyard perfect for pets and kids. Walking distance to community pool and playground. Close to elementary school, grocery store and UNT. Come to check this beauty!