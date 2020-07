Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home located in the heart of the highly coveted Guyer school zone! This beautiful home comes with a bright and open floor plan, a large bonus room that can be used as an office, a large covered patio, and large yard suitable for entertaining. House comes with owner provided refrigerator. Pet Friendly.