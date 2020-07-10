2108 Brooklake Street W

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great location right behind all the new shopping in Denton. Beautiful home with two living and two dining areas. Granite kitchen countertops. Open floorplan with see through fireplace. Large master bedroom with split floorplan. Fresh paint throughout! Nice backyard with large patio for cookouts.