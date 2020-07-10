All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2108 Brooklake Street W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2108 Brooklake Street W
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:09 AM

2108 Brooklake Street W

2108 West Brooklake Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2108 West Brooklake Street, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location right behind all the new shopping in Denton. Beautiful home with two living and two dining areas. Granite kitchen countertops. Open floorplan with see through fireplace. Large master bedroom with split floorplan. Fresh paint throughout! Nice backyard with large patio for cookouts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Brooklake Street W have any available units?
2108 Brooklake Street W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Brooklake Street W have?
Some of 2108 Brooklake Street W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Brooklake Street W currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Brooklake Street W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Brooklake Street W pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Brooklake Street W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2108 Brooklake Street W offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Brooklake Street W offers parking.
Does 2108 Brooklake Street W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Brooklake Street W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Brooklake Street W have a pool?
No, 2108 Brooklake Street W does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Brooklake Street W have accessible units?
No, 2108 Brooklake Street W does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Brooklake Street W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Brooklake Street W does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Woodhill
1408 Teasley
Denton, TX 76205
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas