Great location right behind all the new shopping in Denton. Beautiful home with two living and two dining areas. Granite kitchen countertops. Open floorplan with see through fireplace. Large master bedroom with split floorplan. Fresh paint throughout! Nice backyard with large patio for cookouts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2108 Brooklake Street W have any available units?
2108 Brooklake Street W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
What amenities does 2108 Brooklake Street W have?
Some of 2108 Brooklake Street W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
