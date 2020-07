Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Stunning home in beautiful Lexington Park with great curb appeal. Bright kitchen with granite counter tops opens up to a gorgeous living area with hardwood floors, high ceilings, and plantations shutters. Master bedroom has room for seating and boasts en suite bath with separate garden tub and dual sinks. Backyard features large concrete slab perfect for outdoor seating and entertaining. Walking distance to the community pool, park, and pond.