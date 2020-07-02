2100 Redwood Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Master Suite with Private Bathroom Available 07/16/19 Welcome home to 2100 Redwood! This awesome 2,298 Sq. feet 4 bedroom, 3 bath, and 3 living areas home features amenities such as separate living quarters, central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans, fenced yard, lots of parking, and MUCH more!



We are in search of someone to join the current residents at this gorgeous home! The master bedroom is up for grabs with ample storage space and A PRIVATE bathroom! This is the perfect place to call home for a single student on the go!



(RLNE2292418)