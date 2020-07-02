All apartments in Denton
2100 Redwood Pl

2100 Redwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Redwood Place, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Master Suite with Private Bathroom Available 07/16/19 Welcome home to 2100 Redwood! This awesome 2,298 Sq. feet 4 bedroom, 3 bath, and 3 living areas home features amenities such as separate living quarters, central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans, fenced yard, lots of parking, and MUCH more!

We are in search of someone to join the current residents at this gorgeous home! The master bedroom is up for grabs with ample storage space and A PRIVATE bathroom! This is the perfect place to call home for a single student on the go!

(RLNE2292418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Redwood Pl have any available units?
2100 Redwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Redwood Pl have?
Some of 2100 Redwood Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Redwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Redwood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Redwood Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Redwood Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Redwood Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Redwood Pl offers parking.
Does 2100 Redwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Redwood Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Redwood Pl have a pool?
No, 2100 Redwood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Redwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 2100 Redwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Redwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 Redwood Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

