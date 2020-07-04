All apartments in Denton
How many bedrooms do you need?
2017 Loon Lake Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2017 Loon Lake Road

2017 Loon Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

2017 Loon Lake Road, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2017 Loon Lake Road Available 07/05/19 ***Great Location-GREAT PRICE !!!*** - This home is located in Windriver Estates in beautiful South Denton with convenient access to Denton shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open spacious floor plan. Granite Counters. Snuggle up with a book in front of the warm fireplace on those chilly winter nights. Enjoying meals in your breakfast nook, or entertaining guests in your elegant formal dining area are made possible in this amazing home.

***MOVE IN 7/5/2019***

Call to schedule a tour of your new home today. 940-565-9902 ext 1 Tracy

www.adamirealty.com

(RLNE2913554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
