Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2006 Leslie St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2006 Leslie St

2006 Leslie Street · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Leslie Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
A rare find in the heart of Denton on a very secluded over-sized lot with beautiful trees!! Right off of 35N East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home has all the city conveniences with a country feel. The open floor plan offers flowing light, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, wood cabinets, a stunning wood burning fireplace, large living area, split bedrooms, separate utility area with washer and dryer included, and a covered patio. Minutes from entertainment, shopping, and the University of North Texas. Please call the leasing team at 940-209-0152 today to schedule a tour.

(RLNE4635897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Leslie St have any available units?
2006 Leslie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 Leslie St have?
Some of 2006 Leslie St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Leslie St currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Leslie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Leslie St pet-friendly?
No, 2006 Leslie St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2006 Leslie St offer parking?
Yes, 2006 Leslie St offers parking.
Does 2006 Leslie St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2006 Leslie St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Leslie St have a pool?
No, 2006 Leslie St does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Leslie St have accessible units?
No, 2006 Leslie St does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Leslie St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 Leslie St has units with dishwashers.

