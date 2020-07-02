2006 Leslie St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

A rare find in the heart of Denton on a very secluded over-sized lot with beautiful trees!! Right off of 35N East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home has all the city conveniences with a country feel. The open floor plan offers flowing light, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, wood cabinets, a stunning wood burning fireplace, large living area, split bedrooms, separate utility area with washer and dryer included, and a covered patio. Minutes from entertainment, shopping, and the University of North Texas. Please call the leasing team at 940-209-0152 today to schedule a tour.



(RLNE4635897)