Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:13 AM

2005 Redwood Pl

2005 Redwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Redwood Place, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is located just minutes from Downtown Denton and is just off of University Drive in North Denton. The home welcomes you with a large formal sitting area that leads in the gorgeous updated kitchen. The kitchen comes with a stainless steel dishwasher, stove, and microwave. You can wake yourself in the mornings with the built in coffee station directly off the dining area. The split level den offer a cozy space for family gatherings, but the large windows offer ample natural light! The backyard features a storage shed and a tornado shelter.

This home is pet friendly for small animals with owner approval and deposit. The refrigerator is not included in the home.

(RLNE5755459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Redwood Pl have any available units?
2005 Redwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Redwood Pl have?
Some of 2005 Redwood Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Redwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Redwood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Redwood Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 Redwood Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2005 Redwood Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Redwood Pl offers parking.
Does 2005 Redwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Redwood Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Redwood Pl have a pool?
No, 2005 Redwood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Redwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 2005 Redwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Redwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 Redwood Pl has units with dishwashers.

