2005 Redwood Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is located just minutes from Downtown Denton and is just off of University Drive in North Denton. The home welcomes you with a large formal sitting area that leads in the gorgeous updated kitchen. The kitchen comes with a stainless steel dishwasher, stove, and microwave. You can wake yourself in the mornings with the built in coffee station directly off the dining area. The split level den offer a cozy space for family gatherings, but the large windows offer ample natural light! The backyard features a storage shed and a tornado shelter.



This home is pet friendly for small animals with owner approval and deposit. The refrigerator is not included in the home.



