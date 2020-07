Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location, location, location! Within walking distance of TWU! Short drive to UNT! Convenient to shopping, movies and dining on University Drive, Denton Sq & Razor Ranch! Completely renovated with neutral colors-new paint-inside & out! Beautiful hardwood flooring. Huge kitchen! Over-sized family room; many upgrades you wouldn't expect in a rental at this price! Huge grassy backyard! Come check out this home for yourself!