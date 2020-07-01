All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:16 AM

1905 Highland Park Circle

Location

1905 Highland Park Circle, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Considered one of the best kept secrets in Denton, Highland Park Circle is a close-knit community of long-term owners and tenants. A short walk to Apogee Stadium and UNT, this cozy craftsman features a first-floor master suite with terra cotta floors, jetted tub, and direct access to front and back patios. Den-Office has built-in shelves, Kitchen is updated, well-lit living room with fireplace & a over-sized 2 car garage. The back yard has a flagstone patio and open area. Many residents are retired and take pride in keeping the neighborhood safe and clean. Easy access to I-35 and approx. a 10 minute drive to The Square, Razor Ranch, or Golden Triangle Mall. Home is also for Sale - MLS: 14232005

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Highland Park Circle have any available units?
1905 Highland Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Highland Park Circle have?
Some of 1905 Highland Park Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Highland Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Highland Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Highland Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Highland Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1905 Highland Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Highland Park Circle offers parking.
Does 1905 Highland Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Highland Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Highland Park Circle have a pool?
No, 1905 Highland Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Highland Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 1905 Highland Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Highland Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Highland Park Circle has units with dishwashers.

