1905 Highland Park Circle

Considered one of the best kept secrets in Denton, Highland Park Circle is a close-knit community of long-term owners and tenants. A short walk to Apogee Stadium and UNT, this cozy craftsman features a first-floor master suite with terra cotta floors, jetted tub, and direct access to front and back patios. Den-Office has built-in shelves, Kitchen is updated, well-lit living room with fireplace & a over-sized 2 car garage. The back yard has a flagstone patio and open area. Many residents are retired and take pride in keeping the neighborhood safe and clean. Easy access to I-35 and approx. a 10 minute drive to The Square, Razor Ranch, or Golden Triangle Mall. Home is also for Sale - MLS: 14232005