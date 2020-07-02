All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:52 AM

1900 Sam Bass Blvd

1900 Sam Bass Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Sam Bass Boulevard, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
2 Bedroom 1½ Bath Townhome - Studio Place Apts - Property Id: 138847

Discover your new place at Studio Place Apartments. When you choose an apartment at Studio Place Apartments, you'll have a wide selection of features and amenities including: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (in select units), Expanded Basic Cable + HBO, Charter Plus Internet Service, Water, Gas and Waste Bills paid as well as Private Patios (in select units). Our residents enjoy access to a wide array of local entertainment, restaurants, a large park with two lakes, and public transportation as well From pricing to features, the leasing staff is ready to help you find your perfect new place. Stop by or call now to check our current availability.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138847
Property Id 138847

(RLNE5853565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Sam Bass Blvd have any available units?
1900 Sam Bass Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Sam Bass Blvd have?
Some of 1900 Sam Bass Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Sam Bass Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Sam Bass Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Sam Bass Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Sam Bass Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Sam Bass Blvd offer parking?
No, 1900 Sam Bass Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Sam Bass Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 Sam Bass Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Sam Bass Blvd have a pool?
No, 1900 Sam Bass Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Sam Bass Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1900 Sam Bass Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Sam Bass Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Sam Bass Blvd has units with dishwashers.

