Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:10 AM

1817 Shawnee Street

1817 Shawnee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1817 Shawnee Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 bed 2 bath house with split bedroom layout. Huge Backyard with mature trees. Sunken living area has fireplace with French doors looking out to covered porch and backyard. Hardwood and tile flooring. Lots of storage space. Separate utility room. Shed in backyard. Close to 380 and 288 for easy commutes. Listing Agent has ownership interest in property. Information in listing is thought to be accurate but should be verified by tenant or tenant agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Shawnee Street have any available units?
1817 Shawnee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 Shawnee Street have?
Some of 1817 Shawnee Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Shawnee Street currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Shawnee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Shawnee Street pet-friendly?
No, 1817 Shawnee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1817 Shawnee Street offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Shawnee Street offers parking.
Does 1817 Shawnee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Shawnee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Shawnee Street have a pool?
No, 1817 Shawnee Street does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Shawnee Street have accessible units?
No, 1817 Shawnee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Shawnee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 Shawnee Street does not have units with dishwashers.

