Large 3 bed 2 bath house with split bedroom layout. Huge Backyard with mature trees. Sunken living area has fireplace with French doors looking out to covered porch and backyard. Hardwood and tile flooring. Lots of storage space. Separate utility room. Shed in backyard. Close to 380 and 288 for easy commutes. Listing Agent has ownership interest in property. Information in listing is thought to be accurate but should be verified by tenant or tenant agent.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
What amenities does 1817 Shawnee Street have?
Some of 1817 Shawnee Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
