1817 Shawnee Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace oven

Large 3 bed 2 bath house with split bedroom layout. Huge Backyard with mature trees. Sunken living area has fireplace with French doors looking out to covered porch and backyard. Hardwood and tile flooring. Lots of storage space. Separate utility room. Shed in backyard. Close to 380 and 288 for easy commutes. Listing Agent has ownership interest in property. Information in listing is thought to be accurate but should be verified by tenant or tenant agent.