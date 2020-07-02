1726 Stonegate Drive

Amenities

Come see this beautiful duplex in the Southridge neighborhood of Denton! Perfectly located right across from a beautiful park featuring playground,soccer field, tennis and basketball courts with easy access to I35. This move in ready home has been tastefully updated throughout including new flooring, custom paint and decorative lighting. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop and is open to the living and dining room. The living room boasts vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom is down with secondary bedrooms up and a half bath on the first floor for guests. This property features a private driveway, 2 car garage and large fenced backyard. Come see it today!