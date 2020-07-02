All apartments in Denton
Last updated October 11 2019

1726 Stonegate Drive

1726 Stonegate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Stonegate Drive, Denton, TX 76205
Southridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Come see this beautiful duplex in the Southridge neighborhood of Denton! Perfectly located right across from a beautiful park featuring playground,soccer field, tennis and basketball courts with easy access to I35. This move in ready home has been tastefully updated throughout including new flooring, custom paint and decorative lighting. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop and is open to the living and dining room. The living room boasts vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom is down with secondary bedrooms up and a half bath on the first floor for guests. This property features a private driveway, 2 car garage and large fenced backyard. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Stonegate Drive have any available units?
1726 Stonegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 Stonegate Drive have?
Some of 1726 Stonegate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Stonegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Stonegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Stonegate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1726 Stonegate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1726 Stonegate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1726 Stonegate Drive offers parking.
Does 1726 Stonegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Stonegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Stonegate Drive have a pool?
No, 1726 Stonegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Stonegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1726 Stonegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Stonegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 Stonegate Drive has units with dishwashers.

