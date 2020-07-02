All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1708 Lynhurst Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1708 Lynhurst Lane
Last updated January 11 2020 at 10:09 PM

1708 Lynhurst Lane

1708 Lynhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1708 Lynhurst Lane, Denton, TX 76205
Southridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Impressive Home has 5 bedrooms including 2 masters, 1 office, 4 full baths, 2 car garage and a covered carport for 3 covered parking spaces. In sought after Southridge! Great character and large spaces. Mature trees. Tiered landscaping. Impressive floor to ceiling windows facing backyard with covered deck. Covered porch in front. Wonderful natural light, Vaulted ceiling. See through fireplace in living area. Additional fireplace in downstairs master. Downstairs Master bath has separate garden tub, large walk in shower with steam and private entry to screened sunroom.. Easy access to I-35 and shopping, entertainment areas. Large kitchen has Gas cooking Double oven and loads of counter space and cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Lynhurst Lane have any available units?
1708 Lynhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Lynhurst Lane have?
Some of 1708 Lynhurst Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Lynhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Lynhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Lynhurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Lynhurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1708 Lynhurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Lynhurst Lane offers parking.
Does 1708 Lynhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Lynhurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Lynhurst Lane have a pool?
No, 1708 Lynhurst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Lynhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 1708 Lynhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Lynhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Lynhurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas