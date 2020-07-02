1708 Lynhurst Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

Impressive Home has 5 bedrooms including 2 masters, 1 office, 4 full baths, 2 car garage and a covered carport for 3 covered parking spaces. In sought after Southridge! Great character and large spaces. Mature trees. Tiered landscaping. Impressive floor to ceiling windows facing backyard with covered deck. Covered porch in front. Wonderful natural light, Vaulted ceiling. See through fireplace in living area. Additional fireplace in downstairs master. Downstairs Master bath has separate garden tub, large walk in shower with steam and private entry to screened sunroom.. Easy access to I-35 and shopping, entertainment areas. Large kitchen has Gas cooking Double oven and loads of counter space and cabinets.