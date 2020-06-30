1708 Bolivar

Amenities

Large one bedroom duplex - Electricity Included - This unit is in excellent condition and in a good neighborhood. It has all original hardwood floors. The interior paint is in new. It has gas heaters and window units in every room. It is walking distance to TWU. There is also a fenced in backyard. This is a true one bedroom unit. There are no shared common areas inside. We just rehabbed the entire unit. This is a very rare and unique find. It is in an old house and there are three units total. The downstairs is split and the upstairs has a small attic apartment.



