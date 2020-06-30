All apartments in Denton
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:00 PM

1708 Bolivar

1708 Bolivar St · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Bolivar St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large one bedroom duplex - Electricity Included - This unit is in excellent condition and in a good neighborhood. It has all original hardwood floors. The interior paint is in new. It has gas heaters and window units in every room. It is walking distance to TWU. There is also a fenced in backyard. This is a true one bedroom unit. There are no shared common areas inside. We just rehabbed the entire unit. This is a very rare and unique find. It is in an old house and there are three units total. The downstairs is split and the upstairs has a small attic apartment.

(RLNE4654837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Bolivar have any available units?
1708 Bolivar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1708 Bolivar currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Bolivar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Bolivar pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Bolivar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1708 Bolivar offer parking?
No, 1708 Bolivar does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Bolivar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Bolivar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Bolivar have a pool?
No, 1708 Bolivar does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Bolivar have accessible units?
No, 1708 Bolivar does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Bolivar have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Bolivar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Bolivar have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Bolivar does not have units with air conditioning.

