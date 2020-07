Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UPDATED!! Check out this charming rental property. Light bright open floorplan. Brick woodburning fireplace and vaulted ceilings in the living room. Breakfast room open to living room. Galley kitchen that has been updated with new backsplash, recently painted cabinets, and recently updated appliances. Split bedroom arrangements with the master separate from the other bedrooms. Master bathroom with separate sinks. Nice size backyard that is fenced and pets at allowed.