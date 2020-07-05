All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1535 Morin Drive

1535 Morin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1535 Morin Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
oven
** Superb condition move-in ready Home ** Extra large corner Lot, open and bright concept and design surrounding the Kitchen so that the Chef can be part of all gatherings. Office could be used as a 4th Bedroom.
The back yard is large enough to throw footballs and have the family entertain themselves all day long. The fencing is new in parts and newer in other parts. Sprinkler system and hot water heater newly installed in 2015. University Park is a few blocks away. ** $40 Application Fee per Adult. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

